Local Special Olympics athlete receives special surprise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many offices have an all-star, someone they depend on. One special Las Vegas man was granted a trip of a lifetime, thanks to those around him that wanted to pay him back for all the times he has paid it forward.

Rob Doyle is a Special Olympics athlete and hard working volunteer at Dondero Elementary in Las Vegas. He has volunteered at the school for six years now. His coworkers call him a “superstar,” as he lends a helping hand wherever it is needed.

Melonie Poster, Rob’s aunt and the principal at Dondero says he has not had the easiest life. Poster helped raise Rob from birth, as his mother battled her own issues.

“To get attention from hospitals, there was harm caused to him. So he would stop breathing,” Poster told 8 News Now.

Poster says the harm caused by Rob’s mother likely caused the intellectual disability he lives with today. She died six years ago.

Rob’s Aunt says he grew up in poverty and was not able to participate in sports. But Rob has always loved sports, especially basketball.

His mother’s passing left a void filled by working at Dondero, and finally getting to shoot hoops.

“I know she’s looking down. She’s probably happy. She’s like, c’mon, you can do it,” Rob said.

Poster says Special Olympics has really helped Rob grow. He joined and never looked back.

As a Special Olympian, Rob’s made close friends, had the opportunity to travel and win medals.

Rob is both a basketball player and die-hard Lakers fan, but has never seen a real NBA game.

The staff and students at Dondero Elementary wanted to change that. So, at an assembly a few weeks back, those Rob helps every day presented him with quite the surprise.

He was nominated by Special Olympics for the trip of a lifetime, to go to Chicago and play in the NBA All-Star game.

But, Rob wasn’t just nominated for the All-Star Game, Dondero’s superstar was chosen to go.

In February, he gets to be on an NBA court with the athletes he adores so much.

“I don’t know how they did this! They pulled it off!” Rob said.

Rob is one of 12 Special Olympians from around the country chosen to play in the unified game with NBA All Stars. The game is Feb. 16.