Local Special Olympics athlete attends NBA All-Star game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NBA All-Star Game on Sunday featured many stars, including special representation from Special Olympics Nevada. Rob Doyle, a Special Olympics athlete and hard working volunteer at Vegas’ Dondero Elementary, was there to soak up all the fun.

8 News Now profiled Rob last month. He was nominated by Special Olympics to go to the NBA All-Star game.

Rob is a huge L.A. Lakers and Kobe Bryant fan. He got to play in the game with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson and some of the NBA’s best.

Rob’s aunt said he had a great time at the game in Chicago this past weekend.