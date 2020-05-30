Local spa outlines new safety guidelines for massages, facials

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beds at Miraculous Massage and Facial Spa will be booked all weekend, as clients rush to get some relaxation after a stressful few months. Esthetician Ariana Romero is back on the job, going over new safety guidelines for massages and facials.

Romero and the team will take the temperature of each client, wipe down everything the client and employee touches and sanitize hot towels.

Clients are asked to wear masks when entering the spa, but will take it off for services. Employees will wear one the entire time.

“At first they’ll notice it because it’s the first thing you see when you look at somebody,” Romero said. “But over time I think we’ll all get used to seeing everybody with masks and gloves.”

Romero tells 8 News Now they’ve booked more appointments now than they thought they would. That includes longtime customer Charissa Robison, who couldn’t wait to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“I work in the casino industry on the strip,” Robison said. “Every month after I get a massage I feel so much better.”

To help cut down on physical contact during check-in, miraculous massage and facial spa has developed an app. If a client can’t use one, the staff will fill it out for them.

Miraculous Massage and Facial Spa will also require workers to wear goggles during facials. This is one of the safety recommendations from the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology.