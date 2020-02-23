Local sorority chapter to host Selma March reenactment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To encourage activism, the Las Vegas Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is hosting the “Selma March Reenactment” next Sunday, March 1.

The reenactment is based off of the Selma Alabama March which took place on March 7, 1965. About 600 civil rights activists participated in the march to emphasize and bring attention to the lack of voting rights for African Americans at that time.

The reenactment occurs in the south every year and it is called “Bloody Sunday.”

The march in Las Vegas will take place on Sunday, March 1 at 12 p.m. The event begins at St. James the Apostle Church, located at 1920 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. It will proceed to Carey Avenue and end at the Dr. Martin Luther King statue.

Sorority members Ellen Brown and Tya Mathis-Coleman joined 8 News Now Weekend Edition to talk more about the event.