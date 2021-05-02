Local small business owner shares lessons from pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday marks the start of Small Business Week. There are more than 200,000 small businesses in Nevada, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Lateisha Morgan, a local entrepreneur, is applying lessons learned during the pandemic to ensure her business thrives in the future.

Morgan is the co-owner of DoMazing, an edible cookie dough shop located at Town Square.

“Small businesses are the heart of the community, not that big chain stores aren’t, but we are rooted here. We want to see the community thrive,” Morgan said.

Morgan and her fellow co-owner, Kelly Gaford, started serving edible cookie dough at festivals around the Las Vegas valley, then decided to open the storefront in June 2019.

And like many other business owners, they took a big hit during the pandemic. It was a moment to pivot. While operating a small business should qualify them for small business grants, it didn’t, because they weren’t open long enough to show sustainability.

“It was difficult for us because not only were we a small business, we were a new small business,” she said.

Pandemic restrictions halted travel and foot traffic. Morgan says they had to think outside the box to keep their business afloat.

They added home delivery, do-it-yourself cookie kits and collaborated with other vendors.

“They’re coming back out… just to see them walking around Town Square with a DoMazing cup just means so much,” Morgan noted.

With Mother’s Day on the horizon, summer quickly approaching and tourism increasing, Morgan believes DoMazing and other small businesses are in a position to rebound.

“The biggest lesson we learned from last year is to be flexible. When something happens, it’s not the end. It just means we have to pivot and find another way,” she said. “So, being flexible and patient is something we are going to take with us going forward.”