Local skater starts fundraiser for mom suffering COVID complications

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fundraiser has been set up to help a mom who was recently admitted to the hospital for pneumonia & COVID-19.

Shelzene Shinn, 17, says on Oct. 18th her mom is listed in critical condition and currently on a ventilator.

“I never thought that my drive to the ER with her would end up with her losing consciousness in the waiting room & the staff rushing to find her a bed. My mom is the only one I have left,” Shinn said.

Shinn says that hat her dad passed away three years ago and that the experience of her mom now being in the hospital has been very traumatizing.

“My mom and I were already barely making it with her working 12-hour shifts, and me working 2 part-time jobs as a 17-year-old,” Shinn said.

Shinn created a GoFundMe to help with basic living expenses.

“I created this page because not only do we have no expenses for her hospital bill, but I also need to find funds for all the home bills she’s left with me (home rent, phone, car, etc.),” Shinn added.

Shinn is part of a local skating club.

To help donate please visit her GoFundMe page.