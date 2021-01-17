Local short film festival moves online amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Need a new show or film to watch? More than 150 shorts films will be available to watch from the comfort of a couch.

The Dam Short Film Festival is coming up soon.

Lee and Anita Lanier founded the festival in 2003. They loved traveling to film festivals across the world, so the pair decided to bring one to Southern Nevada.

The event normally debuts short films at the historic Boulder Theatre, but the pandemic has forced it to move online this year.

Despite this unprecedented time, organizers say they still saw a great turnout in submissions. More than 1,000 filmmakers applies, but only 150 were chosen.

“Our festival is set up. It’s paid off [as] we are ranked in the 1.5% of all film festivals throughout the world,” said Ken Cioe, Director of Operations.

The virtual event begins Feb. 11. Click HERE to purchase a ticket or household pass.