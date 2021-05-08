Local shops report flower shortage ahead of Mother’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, and as COVID-19 restrictions ease, more people will be out and about to celebrate.

But COVID-19 has caused a flower shortage, and that is impacting some plans.

It is not too late to get flowers for your mom at Miss Daisy Flowers, located off Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard, but for many, they would be surprised to know that there is a flower shortage going on right now.

Owner Jessica Marshall says business has been great now that places are opening back up and more people are coming to Vegas, but even though she is getting a lot more orders, the number of flowers available are just now what it used to be.

From wedding bouquets to bridal showers to birthdays and graduation bundles, the shop has been busy, but the concern is that there are not enough flowers to go around.

“COVID really affected florals in the industry worldwide because the farms stopped growing flowers last year, so it had a trickle effect of where we are today,” Marshall said. “So, with it being Mother’s Day tomorrow it is harder to find product right now because prices are so high and there is not as much availability.”

Fortunately, Marshall says she has been able to keep up, with 250 deliveries being made just this weekend.

If you are interested in Miss Daisy’s arraignments, you can go to their website. They are still accepting orders.

They also have candles, stationery and bath and body sets you can incorporate with the flower bouquet you choose.