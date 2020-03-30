Local shop donates popcorn bags to medical professionals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a show of appreciation, an afternoon pick-me-up snack was delivered to medical professionals at Sunrise Hospital Monday morning.

Goody’s Popcorn is a local shop who wanted to pay it forward after several people ordered popcorn bags. The owner says he is thankful that people are contributing to his small business, and wants to return the favor.

“They’re the ones doing everything right now… so they’re taking the biggest risks, so just to be able to offer popcorn, on the go with munchies, it’s an honor to do it,” owner of Goody’s, Dave Goodwin said.

Employees at Sunrise had a few choices of popcorn to choose from, including caramel, cheese, extra butter and event candy-coated Fruit Loops!