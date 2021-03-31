Local shelter asks community for donations to help heal dog with broken legs

Injured 11-month-old Daphne was found alone, lying outside a vacant building on Boulder Highway with two broken legs. The Animal Foundation is asking the community to donate to help with Daphne’s medical care and healing process.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is asking the Las Vegas community for help as they work to heal an 11-month-old dog found abandoned with two broken legs.

A good citizen heard cries for help and found injured Daphne lying outside a vacant building on Boulder Highway behind a locked gate, according to the animal shelter.

Animal Control arrived and took her to the shelter for medical attention. The veterinary team assessed the severity of her injuries and found the nine-pound pup had two broken bones in each of her two front legs, along with five broken toes.

Daphne is pictured with her front legs wrapped in bandages. Courtesy: The Animal Foundation

The Animal Foundation believes Daphne may have been intentionally harmed more than once as her fractures are under different stages of healing.

“We may never know what happened to Daphne or why she was lying outside a vacant building, but we are so thankful that a good citizen spotted her and took action,” the shelter stated on its website.

We 💗 Daphne!



Our little fighter is heading to a foster home today.



Thank you to everyone who donated to her care. Daphne has several weeks of healing ahead of her.



Read Daphne's story and donate to her care here: https://t.co/Ni5umLRDRX pic.twitter.com/yjNipa8bBM — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) March 30, 2021

Daphne found a foster home on Tuesday, according to a tweet from The Animal Foundation.

The shelter is asking the community to make donations to help with Daphne’s medical care. You can donate by clicking HERE.