Local sewing ministries make thousands of medical masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the help of several Las Vegas churches and sewing ministries, a local group is joining forces to make and donate thousands of medical masks to healthcare workers.

Organizer and dispatcher Jenn Mendoza spoke to 8 News Now about the movement. Wednesday, describing an idea that has morphed through the community.

“It’s been amazing to watch this happen,” Mendoza said of the process. “Whenever we get a need, we just do our best to fill it.”

The Las Vegas Medical Mask Mission is made up of 59 women with extreme sewing talents. They’re now using those skills to make face coverings for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mendoza told 8 News Now the group has crafted over 5,000 masks since the end of March.

“In these moments you don’t feel like you have anything or that you can contribute to people,” Mendoza said. “So for them to feel such a sense of purpose, and these are people that sew.”

Once the products are finished, they are safely delivered to employees at essential places, including hospitals, doctors’ offices and veterinary centers.

“They are shocked that we are doing it,” Mendoza said of the reaction. “That we pray for them daily.”

She and the others involved in this important movement hope these prayers paired with all this impressive work will help everyone keep faith in a brighter future.

“There are people that just really care about people,” she concluded. “There’s hope still here in Vegas.”

Each mask is delivered with a letter thanking our healthcare heroes and a prayer to keep them safe.

The mission has donated masks to essential employees across Las Vegas, Sacramento and San Antonio.

They make local deliveries every few days completely free of charge.

Each mask also comes with a slit to insert a medically approved filter in the fabric.

Any medical facility or essential healthcare business in need of masks can fill out an application form by CLICKING HERE.

To visit the LV Medical Mask Mission 2020 Facebook Page, CLICK HERE.

If you’d like to make a donation to LV Medical Mask Mission, visit their GoFundMe page.