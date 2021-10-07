Local security company sees boom in business amid rising crime in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegans are beefing up security at their homes, amid an alarming spike in crime across the valley.



The latest Metro Police data shows there have been 112 murders in Las Vegas as of October 1, 2021, compared to 67 through the same time in 2020. That is a 67% increase.

As the number of crimes continues to rise, some Las Vegas homeowners are trying to protect themselves now more than ever — and a local security company is seeing a business boom because of it.

Heidi Harris, who lives in Las Vegas, is worried about crime in her community.

“Somebody breaking into your house, somebody hurting you on the street, or at the gas pump or anything else, that’s scary,” she said.



Harris has motion-sensor lights at her home, but she recently stepped up safety measures by having security screens installed on her windows and doors.

“I sleep well at night knowing that I have these Boss security screens because they are rock solid,” Harris said.



The screens are made up of stainless-steel mesh, so they will still stay intact — and only have a few, minor dents — if they are hit by something like a hammer.

Boss Security Screens Founder and CEO James Kerr says over the past year, his product sales have tripled.

“80 percent of our clients are coming to us because something’s been going on in their neighborhood, not just once, but multiple times,” Kerr said.



He says he is also seeing surveillance cameras and home alarm systems fly off local store shelves.

“All these things stacked together is a way to project to the outside world, ‘I’m not going to be an easy target,'” Kerr said.

That is the message Harris wants to send — and she says her neighbors are on board.

“A lot of people are looking out for each other,” she said.