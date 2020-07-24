Local sculptures ‘mask up’ to raise awareness

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — County leaders are setting an example with local art installations. Commissioner Michael Naft was on hand Thursday to unveil a massive face mask on sculptures at Eastern & the 215.

They are called called “Norte y Sur,” which means “north and south” in Spanish. The 4,000-pound sculptures face north and south and are made of steel.

The masks needed to be 7 feet long and 4 feet tall to fit the faces.

“People are seeing all throughout our community, some of our iconic buildings and pieces of art displays and sculptures are masking up,” said Commissioner Michael Naft. “That’s a good, friendly, safe reminder to do it yourself and to make sure you’re family is keeping safe during these difficult times.”

That sculpture joins others around town also masking up. One of the most prominent is the Statue of Liberty at New York New York. She’s wearing one that reads that reads “Vegas Safely.”