Local school says Raiders’ $500K donation to pay off school lunch debt will help fill gap between schools and families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders pledged of $500,000 to pay off Nevada school lunch debt will really help fill the gap between schools and families, according to officials at one local school. The team’s goal is to eliminate meal debt in Nevada schools.

Raiders owner Mark Davis says now that the team will be in Las Vegas, locals will be able to see more of them, lending a helping hand.

“It’s about school meals, and it’s breakfast and lunch,” Davis said.

The goal of the donation is to eliminate meal debt which accrues when families who do not qualify for free or reduced meals, cannot pay for food for their children.

“It makes the families worry about whether their kids are going to be eating well,” Davis said.

Wendy Hale is the assistant principal at McCaw STEAM Academy. Many of her students benefit from the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program.

“We are a free and reduced lunch school and so the state — you have to fill an application and our students depending on income — either have a free lunch or have a reduced rate in their lunch,” Hale said

For some, the Raiders’ donation is a reminder of how important it is to reduce hunger among children.

“We’re going to continue to work on the problem, but right now, they have a clean slate, Davis said.

And what he means by clean slate is that those who have been in debt, need to fill out the right forms, as they may qualify for reduced or free lunches.

On Friday, Clark County School District Superintendent Doctor Jesus Jara announced that starting in March, free breakfast will be available district-wide.