Local salon throws special party for Valley woman’s 104th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local salon hosted a special birthday party Tuesday for a Valley woman who turned 104! Lorraine Merca was surprised at her local salon, where she still stops in every two weeks to get her hair done.

Staff and Merca’s family had balloons, flowers and a cake waiting for her.

Denise Bletze, Lorraine’s daughter, said her mom’s secret to living a loving life is her faith, and her time as a ballroom dancer and showing horses.

“Before that it was golf, swimming, bowling. Just a lot of activity. Very active, and she lives in the moment,” revealed Bletze.

Denise said she was moved to tears seeing her mom celebrated today.

Happy Birthday, Lorraine!