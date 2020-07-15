Local salon owner talks compliancy with COVID-19 guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As California shuts down businesses, it’s leaving many to wonder what will happen here in Nevada. Right now, state and local officials are monitoring whether or not businesses are complying with health regulations.

8 News Now spoke with a local salon owner about staying on top of these guidelines.

“Sanitize their hands, make sure they have a mask,” said Jenny Lochridge, owner of Centennial Hills Salon and Day Spa.

Lochridge is not taking any changes when it comes to the health of her employees and clients.

“No mask, no service,” she stated.

To comply with safety regulations, the salon has distancing and sanitation procedures. Each station is equipped with a face shield and disinfectant.

“I’ve got pregnant employees, I’ve got employees with some immune disorders. It’s just protection for both,” Lochridge explained.

Not every business, though, is as prepared as the salon. Out of the 46 new compliance checks done by OSHA officials on Monday, 90% of businesses were compliant in Southern Nevada.

Since these checks first started, 74% of businesses in Southern Nevada have been compliant.

“You know, I’ve got all of these girls, some of them are their sole providers,” Lochridge said. “I, myself, am now my sole provider. So that’s frightening. I don’t know what’s going to happen if we shut down again.”

To keep that from happening, Lochridge wants stricter enforcement of compliancy. She doesn’t want the mistake of one business to negatively impact everyone else.

“I’ve got 38 employees, it’s their livelihood, it’s my livelihood. It’s concerning.”

On Monday, OSHA officials also conducted follow-up checks, and 88% of the 73 businesses visited are now in compliance.

Formal investigations are being opened at locations where there was repeated noncompliance.