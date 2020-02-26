Local rink plans fundraiser for boy killed in crash while walking home from school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The young boy killed after a truck hit him and his sister in front of their school is being honored this weekend. The community is coming together to hold a fundraiser through benefit hockey games for Alex Bush’s family.

The Las Vegas Ice Center, where 12-year-old Alex often played junior league hockey, is holding benefit games that will be held between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

It will be $20 for each player that would like to participate. Proceeds from the games, contests and raffle held during the event will all benefit the Bush family.

The center posted the event on their Facebook page. They say space is limited for the games, so attendees will need to RSVP to this email: tara@lasvegasice.com

Alex’s team members are wearing stickers to honor the goalie, who wore #29.

The Vegas Golden Knights are also preparing to honor the Bush family later this week.

Picture of helmet with sticker honoring Alex

Alex’s 9-year-old sister, Charlotte Bush, is still fighting for her life and has been in critical condition ever since the wreck. Her Irish dance school has started a #WeDanceForCharlotte campaign to show support.

The siblings, who attended Somerset Academy Losee, were struck while they were coming home from school on Valentine’s Day. According to North Las Vegas Police, they were in the crosswalk at Lone Mountain and Losee Road when they were hit.

The driver, 47-year-old Mark Kline, faces numerous charges, including vehicular manslaughter. Kline lived on the same street as the children and their family.