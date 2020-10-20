Local rideshare drivers invited to experience Circa Resort’s Garage Mahal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local Uber and Lyft drivers are invited for a trail run of Circa Resort’s “Garage Mahal.”

The event for the first fully integrated ride-share hub will be available to local drivers on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is meant to familiarize drivers with the new space, Circa Resort stated in a press release Tuesday.

Participants will receive a special gift from Circa. The resort is scheduled to open its doors on Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m.

Garage Mahal is a nine-story structure that will house 982 parking spaces. It will offer valet service and long-term parking, as well.