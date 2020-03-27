Local restaurants struggle to stay afloat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Food and entertainment are what Las Vegas is known for. With closures and new guidelines in place, the restaurant industry has been hit hard. It’s now a common sight across Las Vegas to see restaurant workers running outside to give their customers food curbside.

Julissa Legasppy owns “Polaris Street Cafe,” which relies on tourism. That’s half of her clientele.

“It’s super shocking. I’ve never actually heard of the casinos closing down,” Legasppy said. “It was very scary for us. All we could do was think positive and hope for the best.”

Because of the closures, she’s had to reduce business hours and temporarily lay off staff.

“Right now, we are just trying to survive,” Legasppy said. “It’s been really, really tough for us, especially the mom-and-pop places.”

CLICK HERE for a list of local restaurants offering takeout, curbside and delivery services.

Down the street “Tres Cazuelas” is taking some major steps to stay open. Angelo Reyes has developed a price-conscious menu with restaurant staples, comfort food and essential grocery items.

“We are more focused on building a solution than building a business right now,” Reyes said. “We’re redefining how we are doing business at this time.”

It hasn’t been easy. Reyes’ revenue is down 80%.

“I’ve been in this industry for 30 years and it’s been a rollercoaster,” Reyes said. “We’ve never been through something like what we’re experiencing right now. It’s just eye opening.”

He’s now paying out of his own pocket to make sure his employees are taken care of.

“I think if everybody holds on tight and have the mentality to help each other rather than benefit themselves they’re going to be okay,” Reyes said