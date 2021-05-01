Local restaurants see spike in business as capacity limit increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a big day for Southern Nevada. On Saturday, businesses officially expanded to 80% capacity.

This change applied to casinos, restaurants, retail stores and gyms, to name a few.

Social distancing requirements have also dropped from six to three feet, though some businesses will choose to keep that the same.

Restaurants were booming across the valley Saturday as more people headed out to enjoy themselves safely.

We spoke to workers and guests at Parkway Tavern about the recent change.

“We’ve been hoping and praying and waiting for this day to come for a long time now so get to 80% is awesome,” said Jaimesen Mapes with Parkway Tavern. “You know we’re excited to have any increase that we can, it’s great for business to be able to allow more people.

“I am fully happy to be out here and I’m fully vaccinated, so I have no concerns at all,” said local Jon Hemer.

The number of people allowed per restaurant table has also increased from six to 12.

The statewide mask mandate remains in place.