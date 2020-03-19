Local restaurants offer takeout, curbside and delivery services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants all across the valley are doing what they can to stay open, despite the directive from Governor Sisolak, requiring them to close their dining rooms. Now local restaurants are turning to takeout, curbside and delivery services to make sure their customers can count on them.

Below is a list of local restaurants across the Las Vegas valley offering these services. If you want your local restaurant to be added to this list, CLICK HERE.

8Kitchen (25060 St. Rose Pkwy, Ste 150) Available for delivery through Grubhub and Postmates.

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos Guests can call to place orders for takeaway and curbside pickup. For the Downtown (1615 S Las Vegas Blvd) location please call (702) 331-4266 and for the Southwest (8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Ste 110) location please call (702) 331-5509.



Bone and Belly Ramen (2235 Village Walk Dr) Available for delivery through Grubhub.

District One Kitchen and Bar (3400 S Jones Blvd) First responders receive 50% off their order for curbside pickup while seniors and disabled persons receive 50% off and free delivery within a five-mile radius. Guests can place orders for pickup or delivery by calling (702) 413-6868 or emailing catering@districtonelv.com. Check out their curbside menu.

Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse (440 S Rampart Blvd) Echo & Rig has pickup and delivery services for butcher shop and menu items. The butcher shop hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with take-out and curbside options available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please email info@echoandrig.com.

Forte Tapas (4180 S Rainbow Blvd, Ste 806) Available for takeout at 15% off. Guests can pair their meals with a bottle of wine from Forte’s selection. To place orders, please call 702-220-3876.

Grape Vine Café, Wine Bar & Cellar (7501 W Lake Mead Blvd) Offering curbside pickup and deliveries Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. All guests can enjoy bottles of wine at 50% off while those living in a five-mile radius can receive their delivery free with a purchase of $50 or more. Order online or by calling (702) 228-9463.

Griddlecakes Guests can place orders for the Rhodes Ranch location (6085 S Fort Apache Rd) through Grubhub and Postmates and the Silverado Ranch location (9480 S Eastern Ave) through Grubhub and Postmates.



Jackie Bee (6250 W Charleston Blvd) Guests can place orders for delivery via Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant (9340 W Sahara Ave, Ste 106) Guests can use promo code HUMMUS-SOS for $10 off an order of $50 or more for pickup or delivery orders, which can be placed via the restaurant’s website, Grubhub, Postmates or Uber Eats.

Le Thai 2 (2202 W Charleston Blvd) Take-out orders can be placed by phone by calling (702) 675-3892 and delivery can be ordered online via Grubhub,Postmates, Uber Eats and Door Dash.

Marché Bacchus (2620 Regatta Dr, Ste 106) Offering to-go lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch menus for pickup or delivery if within a 10-mile radius. Delivery is free with a minimum order of $30. To place orders please call (702) 804-8008.

The Palm (3500 Las Vegas Blvd) Offering 25% off its menu, as well as 50% off wines by the bottle for take-out orders. To place orders, please call (702) 732-7256. Pickup will take place at the back entrance of the Forum Shops at Caesars on the service road off Jay Sarno (via Frank Sinatra).

Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery (2525 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy) For more information, please email info@pastashop.com.

Public School 702 (1850 Festival Plaza Dr) Takeout orders can be placed by calling (702) 749-3007 while delivery can be placed on Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Sambalatte Takeout orders for the Boca Park location (750 S Rampart Blvd, Ste 9) can be placed by calling (702) 272-2333. Takeout orders for Sunset and Jones (6555 S Jones Blvd) can be placed by calling (702) 434-2337 or guests can opt to use their drive-thru.



Shiraz (2575 S Decatur Blvd) Guests can order lunch from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed on its website.

TSP Bakery (6120 N Decatur Blvd) Offering free delivery across the valley as well as curbside pickup at their shop. To place orders, guests can visit https://www.tsplv.com/order or call (702) 331-9265.

Trattoria Nakamura-Ya (5040 W Spring Mountain) Available from 11:45 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and is available in its lunch special combo throughout all hours of operation. Guests can order takeout by calling (702) 251-0022 or delivery through Grubhub and Postmates.

This list will be updated daily.