Local restaurants get creative to stay open, make ends meet during coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With heightened restrictions and strict capacity limits, many restaurants are having to get creative to make ends meet. Tres Cazuelas located near Spring Mountain Road and Polaris is one of the restaurants making those changes to stay open.

Tres Cazuelas built an outdoor dining area over some parking spaces to increase their socially distant capacity limits and offer more options to guests.

The owner, Angelo Reyes, says his business was impacted dramatically by the most recent restrictions. He says all of the costs to keep the restaurant open, including overhead and labor, is far more expensive than what 25% capacity brings in.

Reyes and his team had to get creative with the limitations they had.

In just five days, they were able to build an outdoor patio, which Reyes calls a new era of dining.

He says while it was a bit of a rush decision, it’s been a game-changer.

“A push for us to be more aggressive, to invest, and to really gamble against this economy that we’re facing by making an investment and building this patio,” Reyes said. “Otherwise, my business at 25% would never be able to survive.”

This isn’t the first time Reyes has had to make changes. In March, he developed a price-conscious menu with restaurant staples and essential grocery items for those that needed help.

Reyes says he always wanted an outdooring dining area, but he says he never expected to do it out of necessity.

He says he’s very thankful for his customers that have supported him through all of the changes.