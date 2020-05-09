Local restaurants gear up for opening day on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants around the valley are quickly preparing to open Saturday, but new restrictions will impact your next reservation.

Northwest staple, “Harvest Café,” is moving quickly to make necessary changes before opening. Tables are spaced out, and booths are marked to adhere to distancing restrictions.

Owners Margarito and Karina are doing a safety orientation to make sure their workers and guests feel confident eating out.

“They’ll be okay at Harvest Cafe, they’ll be safe,” said owner Margarito Nungaray. “All employees they’re going to be nice and clean, everything protected. I don’t think they have to worry about anything.”

In Centennial Hills, “Egg Works” is putting the finishing touches on the plan they’ve adapted for a couple weeks.

Tables have been removed for social distancing, and the restaurant is sanitized every 30 minutes. Customers will have to wait outside or in their car for their reservation, and groups bigger than five will be split up.

General manager Cheri Lucero told 8 News Now every employee will be screened before coming in to work. While these changes will take some getting used to, Lucero is expecting a big turnout this weekend.

“We’ve had a lot of customers call and ask ‘are you open for dining yet?’ not yet. But tomorrow’s opening day and we’re ready and hoping those sales can balance out,” Lucero said. “It might take some time but we’re pretty confident that customers will come back to us and help us promote our business.”

Both Harvest Café and Egg Works are welcoming back most employees now that they have the green light to reopen.