LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Black Restaurant Week in Las Vegas runs from March 17 through March 26. According to data from the US Census Bureau, less than 20% of U.S. employer businesses are minority-owned.

Two Las Vegas eateries featured in 2023 are Eat. and We In The Kitchen Foodtruck. Chef Natalie Young from Eat. said the Black Restaurant Week exposure is appreciated.

“We support one another,” said Young. “There’s so many good things going on […] just to let people know that we’re here and we’re doing our thing.”

Sarah Moore from We In The Kitchen Foodtruck said the organization helps fund her business through the PepsiCo Foundation’s ‘acceleration program.’

“It feels amazing to be part of something so wonderful giving us the exposure and meeting new people.”

Founded in 2016, Black Restaurant Week started in Houston, Texas in an effort to share the available cultural cuisine in the community. Officials from the organization said they have showcased 1,250 Black-owned businesses in the United States.

“Since 2016, we aspired to set ourselves apart from similar organizations. BRW is solely guided by business owners and operators. They are in the trenches every day and experience the ebbs and flows of running a business during one of the most difficult periods in US history,” said Falayn Ferrell, Black Restaurant Week, LLC’s Operations Managing Partner.