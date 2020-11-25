Local restaurants adjust to new restrictions after statewide ‘pause’ goes into effect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The statewide “pause” is now in full effect, with new restrictions that include limiting capacity at various businesses to 25%. 8 News Now visited two valley restaurants to see how they are adjusting on the first day.

PKWY Tavern on I-215 and Flamingo has a temporary layout designed for less people and four patrons per table.

“We had six seats at all those tables; some of the bigger tables up in the dining areas were six-seat tables,” said Jonathan Fine, owner of PKWY Tavern and Fine Entertainment. “They’re all down to four seats.”

Fine says the new requirements are impacting a lot of their businesses differently. Aside from the 24-hour bar and restaurant, he owns a few others in the valley.

“On the Strip, we have Rockhouse, PBR at Planet Hollywood, ameriCAN at The Linq and The MINT, which is on Sahara,” Fine shared.

He anticipated the restrictions but does not expect to lay off employees, despite the potential loss in business:

“For three weeks, we’re going to bite the bullet, and we’re going to keep the staff as is and hope that business levels maintain as much as possible.”

Restaurants in the #LasVegas valley adjust to the first day of the #StatewidePause in #Nevada. It limits capacity to 25 percent and mandates reservations as well as only 4 people per table. PKWY Tavern on Flamingo and 215 made the necessary adjustments #8NN pic.twitter.com/Ndnleu3MSq — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) November 25, 2020

Wolfang Puck Players Locker also plans to keep staff.

“We’re just managing the schedule so everyone gets some work time,” said Tom Kaplan, senior managing partner of the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group.

The restaurant welcomed guests for lunch for the first time Tuesday with the 25% capacity regulation. That means around 80 people can now eat there.

“Do I like it? No. It will hurt business; it will hurt volume” said Kaplan, “but if we don’t do it right, we’ll have too many people get sick.”

To comply with the new restrictions, staff removed tables from the main dining area and also placed a cookbook and wine bottle on tables not in use.

“That way, it will look a little bit more complete than an empty restaurant,” Kaplan explained.

They are necessary adjustments to comply and keep staff and customers safe.

The state restrictions also require reservations. PKWY Tavern will ask customers who walk in to reserve a spot on the app “OpenTable” before being seated, if there is space.