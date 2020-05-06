Local restaurant prepares to reopen with major changes after COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants are getting ready to reopen as Nevada inches closer to a lessening of restrictions amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Table 34 is preparing to reopen when the COVID-19 shutdown ends. From socially distant seating to more frequent sanitation, a lot of change is on the way.

Wes Kendrick, executive chef at Table 34, said every dining surface will have a table cloth that will be replaced between guests, and all tables and chairs will be sanitized before each seating. Some tables will also be removed, with white tape marking the socially distant setup.

“A restaurant that used to seat 100 guests is now looking at somewhere around 40 guests,” Kendrick said. “So, in order for us to be in compliance with all the regulations and keeping everybody socially distant, it also eliminates a number of table tops.”

Arrows on the ground outline a precise path to keep servers spaced out, and all meals will be meticulously cared for.

“Anyone who comes in contact with the food shall be wearing a mask and gloves,” Kendrick said.

The Southern Nevada Health District released a checklist for food establishments with guidance when it comes to the Phase I reopening. Among other things, restaurants should: put up social distancing signage, do symptom screenings for employees and switch to disposable plates and utensils when possible. For a look at the full checklist, click here.

In a webinar Tuesday, SNHD said buffets and catering options should still have certain restrictions in place.

“It would probably be our suggestion during Phase One and probably Phase Two, that the dishes be served by one of the caterers,” said Larry Rogers, environmental health manager for the Health District. “Having self service right now is a way to spread COVID-19.”

“I want to be wide open, I want to be cookin’,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick is ready, but he knows safety comes first.

“You’re here to enjoy yourself and enjoy a great meal, you better feel comfortable about it,” Kendrick said.

As of right now, Phase One is expected to start on May 15th. But Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has consistently said all timelines regarding the COVID-19 shutdown and the phased reopening are always subject to change based on advice from medical experts.