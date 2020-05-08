Local restaurant owner shares reaction to Nevada’s first reopening phase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As local restaurants prepare to restart dine-in services this Saturday, 8 News Now spoke with the owner of one establishment about her plans to keep everyone safe.

“We’re trying to figure it out,” Rachel’s Kitchen founder and owner Debbie Roxarzade told 8 News Now of reopening plans.

Her team is getting the company’s six locations ready for Nevada’s first reopening phase after weeks of COVID-19 shut downs.

This includes allowing restaurants to restart dine-in options, after a former move to delivery or curbside pickup only.

“Just talking about all the little things we need to adjust,” Roxarzade said of the process.

Each Rachel’s Kitchen location will offer fewer tables spaced farther apart to accommodate Governor Sisolak’s mandate of 50% or less capacity cap inside restaurants during phase one of reopening.

The company will also offer disposable plates and utensils, as well as limit interaction between servers and customers.

Governor Sisolak laid out further regulations during a news conference Thursday, including mandatory face coverings for all employees and the continued closure of bar areas inside restaurant buildings.

The entire industry will look a lot different, and culinary expert and CEO of Blau & Associates Elizabeth Blau told 8 News Now she understands this continued caution.

However, she also made it clear local restaurants can not sustain these provisions long term.

“It’s not financially sustainable for our industry,” Blau explained. “Without support at the federal and local level, the canvas of what the restaurant industry will look like post COVID-19 will be devastated.”

Therefore, Roxarzarde knows a real rebound will take a while longer, but she’s ready to serve Las Vegas at a safe, social distance.

“Be safe,” Roxarzarde concluded. “Take care of yourself.”