Local restaurant owner hopeful about reopening, capacity increase plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement of having everything reopen by June 1, local restaurant owner Andy Hooper feels like he can finally breathe again.

“Big, huge sigh of relief for us,” expressed Hooper, owner of El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina and Locale Italian Kitchen. “We have been looking forward to the day that we could get something definite when it came to capacity restrictions.”

The State of Nevada will hand over the control of mitigation measures to local counties on May 1, which means we could see Clark County fully open back up in a couple weeks.

Some people we spoke to feel it’s too soon, while others are ready.

“I think people are jumping the gun a little bit,” said visitor Bill Lamae. “Still a lot of people out there that have chosen not to get vaccinated, and things can still happen.”

“It’s really exciting that these restaurants, especially these local small restaurants, are getting to re-open and fill in their tables,” said Las Vegas resident Bianca Kerst. “This industry needs it for sure.”

While Hooper can’t wait to get more people into both of his restaurants, he says he still plans on following social distancing guidelines, even when the mandate is lifted.

“Our employees will still be wearing masks, and we will still be doing the sanitation protocols that we have been doing since the beginning. We are going to try to adhere to the social distancing mandate for as long as we can,” Hooper shared.