Local restaurant owner discusses plans as Clark County prepares to drop all COVID restrictions Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local restaurant owner, Raymi Mosca is pleased about Vegas reopening at full capacity, but wants people to realize that we still have a ways to go when it comes to getting back to what we consider “normal.”

“I know a lot of people are celebrating that we are reopening and all that, but I want them to still think about the fact that we are still very much in a pandemic and in some places, it’s not 100% under control,” said Mosca.

Clark County local Covid Mitigation plan expires June 1st, allowing the return of pre-pandemic guidelines that lift restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings and more.

Mosca says he doesn’t plan on changing much at his restaurant but says guidelines like mask wearing among his staff will stay in place, along with spacing out customers that choose to dine in.

“If we have a large party, we will try to split them into two or three tables,” he said.

In talking to people around town, this Memorial Day weekend serves as a reminder that many are ready for the 100% reopening.

“It feels great to be outdoors and out of the home and around people again,” said Briana Friedl, visiting from California.

“It’s a different feel. It’s kind of going back to normal, but you still feel like you have to be careful and take precaution with people around you,” said local Las Vegan, Alan Almero.