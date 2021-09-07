Local resource center offering job seekers assistance as federal unemployment benefits end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation is reminding those searching for a job that resources are available.

Over the weekend federal unemployment benefits put in place during the pandemic ended for thousands of Nevadans.

Local resources such as One-Stop Career Center works with DETR and is federally funded to help those in need of job assistance.

The organization helps connect employers with job seekers on a daily basis and tells 8 News Now there has been a steady rise in the number of people walking in asking for help.

According to DETR, more than 115,000 Nevadans were receiving the extra federal unemployment benefits that ended on Sept. 4. The number includes PUA payments for gig workers.

The extra $300 per week payment for many in need of assistance has also wrapped up.

Local assistance centers such as One-Stop Career Center have helped as many as 1,000 job seekers weekly, by offering workshops on resumes, job searching, and interviewing skills.

Joe Sharpe is the project director of One-Stop Career Center and says they can also offer in-depth assistance for those interested.

“It can be done virtually and in-person so we want to make sure that we have that option for health and safety and you know looking for work can be a hard job,” Sharpe says.

The federal boost was a controversial topic as employers struggle to find workers.

Now moving forward, the state will switch back to its regular unemployment insurance.

One-Stop Career Center