Local rescue keeps “Beagletopia” with community’s help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local beagle rescue can officially call its southwest valley property home after generous help from the Las Vegas community.

8 News Now first visited “Beagletopia” back in April 2019, when The Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue Foundation was raising money to buy the property it called home for over five years.

In just eight months, SNBRF raised over $90,000 with generous help from people all across the valley.

“It’s not a fancy, luxurious house at all,” President Regina Harman said of the foundation’s home base. “But it works for the dogs.”

“The community really rallied together,” Harman added. “Really helped us and we got the house.”

The Foundation was renting its home near Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, when Harman learned its owner wanted to sell the land.

She looked at other properties as they considered moving, but told 8 News Now this home and yard had everything the dogs in her care needed.

“We’re safe, which is awesome,” Harman said. “A wonderful Christmas present for us.”

“Just to help them,” Harman added. Let them know they’re safe and loved; get them to a loving home is just the best feeling in the world.”

Now, as Harman and her four legged family celebrate their forever home this holiday season, they want to thank everyone who stepped up to lend a helping hand.

Therefore proving that one person can make this pack’s world a whole lot brighter.

“Whether they contributed a dollar or $5,000, everything really helps in the end,” Harman said. “We’re just so grateful to everybody.”

Now that Harman and the foundation own “Beagletopia,” they have to focus on making some needed repairs to the house deck and roof.

They are looking for a handy man or construction company to help with this.

If you would like to help or have any information, call 702-493-9779 or visit https://southernnevadabeaglerescue.com/contact-us/.