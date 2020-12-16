Local religious leaders, churchgoers speak out after federal court ruling on NV church COVID-19 regulations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The back-and-forth battle between church and state during the pandemic has been tough when it comes to COVID-19 regulations — but churches have now won a decisive victory.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday to change the capacity limits at houses of worship in Nevada to up to 25%. While the court ruling is good news for some congregations, many say they will still play it safe.

“We have lost a lot of people to COVID,” said Kelcey West, senior pastor at Nehemiah Ministries in Las Vegas.

West says his church has the proper social distancing and sanitation measures in place, but because the coronavirus has directly impacted his congregation, he will continue to only do virtual services.

“We’re still able to do the work of the Lord, and I don’t have to physically put people in harm’s way,” West said.

This decision comes even as churches in Nevada now have new COVID-19 regulations. A federal court overturned an order that upheld limited gatherings, saying houses of worship can now have 25% of their capacity, instead of the 50-person limit put in place by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Calvary Chapel in Dayton Valley had sued, saying the capacity limit was holding them to a different standard than businesses and that it violated the constitution. A federal appeals court agreed, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that churches could not be treated harsher than other industries.

But West says his priorities are clear:

“I’m in support of whatever measures are going to help people remain safe.”

The same goes for Cantor Jessica Hutchings with Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson. She says they are also fully online right now, and they even stopped parking lot services when the statewide “pause” was announced in November.

“We have a committee of doctors and board members that make decisions based on what our government is advising and what is safe for our community,” Hutchings said. “So, we will be meeting to discuss how and if this changes anything that we’re doing right now.”

Many churchgoers told 8 News Now that they will continue to stay home for the time being, especially given Nevada’s COVID case numbers and positivity rate.

“I’m afraid of what would happen. I think it’s better to do it virtually,” said Henderson resident Fay Schoenfeld.

“I just want to be on the safe side, so right now, I don’t go to church physically,” said Las Vegas resident Gericho Silverio.

While some other people across the valley may look forward to in-person services during the holidays, West has one simple message:

“In this season, I just want people to be safe. That’s my prayer.”

Sisolak said in a statement that he was disappointed by the court’s decision, but he will follow it. He is still urging churches who choose to hold in-person services to be safe, by requiring masks and strict social distancing.

Here is Sisolak’s full statement: