Local Red Cross prepare to assist victims impacted by Hurricane Ida

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Across the Las Vegas valley many residents are reaching out to family and friends to make sure they’re safe, and to offer help.

The work is just beginning for communities that were hit the hardest by Hurricane Ida over the weekend.

On Tuesday, local Red Cross volunteers will head down to the gulf coast to help assist residents devastated by the storm damage.

“Lockport got hit extremely bad. They have a lot of roof damage and basically, the whole house is just flooded,” said Heidi Bundy who was born and raised in the area, just 50 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Lareena also spoke to 8 News Now and says her friend evacuated to Texas, and due to the extensive damage, she could be there for more than a month.

“It is very heartbreaking to see the damage, and to know she has a newborn, you know, six months,” she said.

Now Red Cross volunteers are preparing to help. Edd Lockwood says his van can hold enough meals to feed 300 people at a time.

“Hopefully the weather will hold and it won’t be raining and everything to cause more trouble and more flooding, ” says Lockwood.

Despite the extensive damage, Bundy is confident neighbors will step up to help each other. “I love all the little towns around us, and I honestly think and feel like everybody is going to chip in to help everybody,” she said.

It will be many days before crews see the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Lockwood and another volunteer will be deployed for about two weeks and be joined by four other volunteers from Southern Nevada who are already there.