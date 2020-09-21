Local real estate experts to discuss COVID-19 impact on industrial market

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Partners at Brass Cap Development, an industrial development firm in Southern Nevada, will discuss Las Vegas’ industrial real estate outlook and its impact from COVID-19 for 2020 into the 2021 year.
This is a free webinar hosted by Western Real Estate Business from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.
Brass Cap partners Jason Kuckler and Larry Monkarsh will join a webinar panel of fellow industry leaders to discuss in detail how Las Vegas’ industrial real estate sector has been affected by the pandemic.
Event Attendees:
- Larry Monkarsh, Partner at Brass Cap Development and Owner of LM Construction Co., panel moderator
- Jason Kuckler, Partner at Brass Cap Development, featured panelist
- Tyler Mattox, MCA Realty
- Amy Ogden, Logic Commercial Real Estate
In addition to the pandemic impact, industry leaders will discuss investment sales, leasing, and development. The following topics will be discussed:
- How has the pandemic impacted industrial activity?
- How are rents and sales prices trending within the market?
- Will industrial development slow in southern Nevada or remain steady?
- What types of tenants are looking for space? What features are they looking for?
- What are the hot submarkets?
- What trends in industrial development are you seeing in the Las Vegas market?
Brass Cap Development is a leading industrial development firm that has developed nearly a million square feet of industrial space with another half million in the development pipeline for 2020.
The firm continues to develop multiple projects in high-demand industrial submarkets across the valley including Southwest Las Vegas and West Henderson.
Register for the free webinar by clicking here.