Local real estate experts to discuss COVID-19 impact on industrial market

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Partners at Brass Cap Development, an industrial development firm in Southern Nevada, will discuss Las Vegas’ industrial real estate outlook and its impact from COVID-19 for 2020 into the 2021 year.

This is a free webinar hosted by Western Real Estate Business from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

Brass Cap partners Jason Kuckler and Larry Monkarsh will join a webinar panel of fellow industry leaders to discuss in detail how Las Vegas’ industrial real estate sector has been affected by the pandemic.

Event Attendees:

Larry Monkarsh, Partner at Brass Cap Development and Owner of LM Construction Co., panel moderator

Jason Kuckler, Partner at Brass Cap Development, featured panelist

Tyler Mattox, MCA Realty

Amy Ogden, Logic Commercial Real Estate

In addition to the pandemic impact, industry leaders will discuss investment sales, leasing, and development. The following topics will be discussed:

How has the pandemic impacted industrial activity?

How are rents and sales prices trending within the market?

Will industrial development slow in southern Nevada or remain steady?

What types of tenants are looking for space? What features are they looking for?

What are the hot submarkets?

What trends in industrial development are you seeing in the Las Vegas market?

Brass Cap Development is a leading industrial development firm that has developed nearly a million square feet of industrial space with another half million in the development pipeline for 2020.

The firm continues to develop multiple projects in high-demand industrial submarkets across the valley including Southwest Las Vegas and West Henderson.

Register for the free webinar by clicking here.