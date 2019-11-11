Local Purple Heart organization helps vets transition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many, the transition from the battlefield to civilian life is a struggle. When people leave the armed forces, a new life leads to new challenges.

Las Vegas offers programs to help with that transition. But, sometimes it’s fellow veterans who offer the best path to a better life.

It’s a military saying that goes back to the 1950s. “All gave some, some gave all.”

“I’m a retired veteran from the United States Army,” said John Heintzelman, retired U.S. Army.

Some, as it turns out, never stop giving.

“Twenty three years in the army,” said David Hugus, retired U.S. Army.

Three men in purple. United in their service and sacrifice.

“We do more, not just for the members that have been awarded the Purple Heart, but all veterans,” said Ralph McNamara, retired U.S. Army.

John Heintzelman, David Hugus and Ralph McNamara are all local army veterans. They were also wounded in combat and each received the Purple Heart.

Their service never stopped. They volunteer with Purple Heart Chapter 730. It’s the only veterans service organization entirely made up of combat veterans.

“The biggest thing for veterans is a lot of them that are getting out or have been out, don’t know where to go for resources,” Hugus said.

The gentlemen help veterans in civilian life.

“We have paid rent for families who have had temporary financial difficulties and we have kept four families from going homeless,” Hugus said.

A major aspect of the group’s help involves coping with PTSD. It’s something they’ve experienced personally.

“Talking to them, engaging them, letting them know they are not alone and trying to draw them out of isolation that goes with PTSD,” Hugus said.

The local chapter has 108 members. It’s trying to raise money and awareness to help other local veterans and their families.

Their Purple Hearts honor their combat action. Their beating hearts never stop serving.

“Just be a friend, not an enemy,” Heintzleman said.