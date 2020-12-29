Local property manager helps tenants facing eviction, raising tens of thousands in rent money

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Nevadans continue to struggle paying for housing during the pandemic due to job loss or reduced income. There is help available through our state’s eviction moratorium, but many need financial assistance now.

One local property manager is stepping up to help her tenants.

Tiffany Mcneely issued a plea to the public, posting a video to Facebook last month. She was trying to help 18 of her tenants who were at risk of being evicted.

“I just felt that there was a need and that I needed to speak out about it to get change here within the community,” she shared.

Mcneely told us within a matter of days, her apartment complex raised more than $65,000 through private donations and money from community organizations.

“It’s just been a really exciting time for us,” she said.

You could see pure joy in an update video, as those tenants were able to stay put.

“I was ecstatic,” Mcneely recounted. “I could not even contain myself when the checks started rolling in.”

But these acts of kindness don’t always happen.

Nevada’s eviction moratorium, which was extended through the end of March, is not automatic. That’s why the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says it is up to the renter to take action.

“You have to sign a declaration; you have to give it to your landlord, and you have to keep some proof of how you delivered that to your landlord,” explained Jim Berchtold, directing attorney for the Consumer Rights Project at the Legal Aid Center.

Another issue is that financial assistance applications through the CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) are not being processed fast enough. That is why Mcneely is just getting started.

“The work is not over,” she said. “I am still reaching out to people who are looking to be donors.”

The Legal Aid Center also tells us that if you get an eviction notice, even if you submit a moratorium declaration form, you must respond to it and file something with the courts.

For additional information and resources, click here.