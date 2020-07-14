Local private, charter schools look to finalize reopening plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Clark County School District (CCSD) finalizes its reopening plan, private and charter schools across the valley are doing the same.

Those parents, who are not satisfied with CCSD options, are exploring other options that are more desirable for their needs.

Some private and charter schools are seeing a spike in enrollment this year as parents find the best option for their family.

The staff at Lake Mead Christian Academy (LMCA) say they are having tours daily and now have a wait list.

The Henderson school has a virtual option for the fall but they also have a Monday through Friday in-person option as well.

“We very freely share great information so we can all do our absolute best to serve the families that are part of private education here in Southern Nevada,” Administrator Sue Blakeley said. “Part of the things that we are sharing with one another are the reopening plans and just resources out there.”

During the summer, Lake Mead Christian Academy has held several town halls to hear from families and have developed an emergency plan if a child or teacher were exposed to COVID-19.

For much of the school day at LMCA, students will be in one classroom with one instructor.

Blakeley says they are also building up their substitute teacher pool. She says there may be more staff absenteeism than past years.

The school will hold a special town hall for students about any anxiety or questions they have before returning to campus.

Tuition free charter schools are also revealing their reopening plans, many having a virtual component as well.