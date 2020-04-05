Local print shop produces thousands of face coverings for construction workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CDC now says people should be wearing cloth face coverings in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores or pharmacies.

The CDC cited recent studies that show a significant amount of people with the virus lack symptoms, and can transmit it to others without knowing. As a response, they are advising that people use cloth face coverings made from household items or common materials, when in crowded public areas.

Local print shop “Artkore” is assisting in this effort. Over the past week, they teamed up with a uniform maker to produce 25,000 cloth masks for local construction workers.

They’re now working to help even more people.

Now that there’s so much need, I was actually talking to my team last night regarding going public with it and seeing how we could approach that market as well,” said Artkore owner Rassiel Godinez. “We don’t have a game plan, everything’s changing by the minute. So, we just have to think out of the box and come up with solutions to help the community and at the same time keep my guys working.”

The CDC, along with Governor Steve Sisolak, want to remind the public that the cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N95 masks.

“I do not want people to go by surgical mask or in N95 masks that are so desperately needed in our hospitals, to wear to go to the grocery store and pick up your produce,” Sisolak said. “I want people to practice social distancing in the grocery store. Would it be a nice thing for them to wear a scarf or a bandana in the grocery store? Yeah, that’s probably a good idea.”

The CDC says it is still crucial to practice six feet of social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.