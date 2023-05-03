LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Children at The Learning Center in Spring Valley are stepping up for sick youngsters by raising money to help make their wishes come true.

The money raised is going to the Make-a-Wish Foundation and will give two local children their wishes.

So how did the pre-schoolers do it? Well, lots of pennies were involved and they also got the community to jump in and help with the fundraising. The end result was $10,000, twice what they brought in last year. Not only will this money make the wishes of two children come true, but it also taught the young students a life lesson.