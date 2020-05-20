Local pools, water parks wait for green light, hope to reopen by June 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tomorrow is the last day of school for Clark County kids, and it will be quite the untraditional occasion. As the weather heats up, many are wondering when city pools and park splash pads will be able to open.

We are still waiting to see if aquatic facilities will open in Phase 2. Despite there being no date set, some are hoping it will happen next month.

“Summertime, every day almost, they love the splash pads,” said Henderson resident Corrina Brodersen.

Brodersen said her kids always ask when they can visit the splash pads at the park.

“When is the park open? Or, can we go to the park? And I have to say it is closed, so they are bummed about that.”

Like many others, Brodersen wants to know if any sort of date has been set.

“I am keeping my fingers crossed they are going to open the other equipment soon,” she said.

City splash pads, pools and other water features are closed. As of now, city officials tell us they are waiting for the green light from the governor’s office.

“We are hoping for a June 1 opening,” said Alexandra Barilla, general manager of Cowabunga Bay.

As of now, there is no date set for the state’s next phase of reopening. Barilla said they need to get ready in case it is set.

“It has been a tough few months for a seasonal business,” she lamented. “Every day we lose, we cannot make up at the end of the year.”

They are hoping an announcement regarding the next phase will happen this week. Barilla said they are taking precautions and making changes.

“We are hiring double our janitorial staff to help us maintain that disinfecting and sanitation protocols that we put in place,” she explained. “And the biggest thing is distancing in the park. We will have distancing markers.”

8 News Now also looked into Wet’n’Wild’s status. According to the park’s website, they will be closed until at least June 1.