LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley firefighters will take the ice against valley police officers in a fun game of hockey on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The charity hockey game will raise money for Deryk Engelland’s Vegas Born Heroes Foundation. The Golden Knights’ defenseman will be the honorary guest and drop the puck. The game starts at 3 p.m. and will be at the Orleans Arena.

There will multiple chances to win prizes with raffles and a silent auction.

For tickets, click here.