Local police offer condolences to Boulder Police following deadly mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police know all too well what it is like to deal with a mass shooting. The deadliest mass shooting in modern history happened in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
Monday’s shooting at a grocery store in Colorado claimed the lives of 10 people including a police officer who was the first officer to respond to the scene.
In a post on social media, Metro Police said it sent its “heartfelt condolences” and saluted the heroics of the police and the officer who died.
Henderson Police Department also posted a message to the Boulder Police Department Tuesday morning.