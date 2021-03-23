Local police offer condolences to Boulder Police following deadly mass shooting

Boulder Officer Eric Talley was among 10 killed in shooting at grocery store on March 22, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police know all too well what it is like to deal with a mass shooting. The deadliest mass shooting in modern history happened in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.

Monday’s shooting at a grocery store in Colorado claimed the lives of 10 people including a police officer who was the first officer to respond to the scene.

In a post on social media, Metro Police said it sent its “heartfelt condolences” and saluted the heroics of the police and the officer who died.

The #LVMPD sends its heartfelt condolences to the Boulder community and the victims of Monday's shooting. We salute the heroics of @boulderpolice Officer #ErikTalley. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HiSamXLikd — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 23, 2021

Henderson Police Department also posted a message to the Boulder Police Department Tuesday morning.

We are saddened by the tragedy that occurred yesterday in Boulder, CO. We offer our support and condolences to the families and friends of ALL the victims. @boulderpolice our 🖤💙🖤 are with you for the loss of our brother in blue….#RestEasyHero Officer Eric Talley! pic.twitter.com/vavgjJ4tld — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) March 23, 2021