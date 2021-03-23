Local police offer condolences to Boulder Police following deadly mass shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boulder Officer Eric Talley was among 10 killed in shooting at grocery store on March 22, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police know all too well what it is like to deal with a mass shooting. The deadliest mass shooting in modern history happened in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.

Monday’s shooting at a grocery store in Colorado claimed the lives of 10 people including a police officer who was the first officer to respond to the scene.

In a post on social media, Metro Police said it sent its “heartfelt condolences” and saluted the heroics of the police and the officer who died.

Henderson Police Department also posted a message to the Boulder Police Department Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories