Local performer switches careers during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the coronavirus pandemic pressed pause on Las Vegas’ entertainment industry, many have pivoted to new career paths.

One woman traded the stage for her real estate license.

Monteece Taylor was a performer with Cirque du Soleil’s “Zumanity,” but when the show shuttered back in March, and then permanently closed its doors in November, she had to find something else to support her family.

That’s when she turned to the real estate business to find a new kind of success. She says that while it wasn’t easy, she’d encourage others to take the leap.

“Don’t be afraid, don’t be scared. I know that sometimes as a ‘Type A’ personality, I like to make sure things are scheduled out and these are things that you can’t predict and you just have to let someone else take the reins and help you out,” Taylor said.

She was able to take course and pass her real estate test through a local scholarship program with Scofield Realty.

Taylor says the local real estate business is strong and she’s happy to have a steady income.