Local pediatricians discuss COVID-19 vaccine trials for children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With discussion about some Clark County School District students possibly returning to the classroom in the coming months, there are questions concerning whether children should be vaccinated, too.

The current vaccines are only for adults, however, medical experts are now looking into how the vaccine affects children.

For weeks, pediatric specialists and organizations have called for children to be included in more rigorous studies of the COVID-19 vaccine. They say this is a critical step in stopping the spread of the virus.

In October, the Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer permission to enroll adolescents as young as 12 into its clinical trial. The pharmaceutical company says this will help them further understand the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

As of Monday, nearly 700 adolescents ages 12 through 15 have taken part in that study.

This month, Moderna announced it plans to recruit 3,000 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 for its trial.

8 News Now spoke to two local pediatricians, who tell us children can often be left out of vaccine trials, so this is a step in the right direction.

“Children are not little adults, so we need to make sure that we’re seeing a good immune response,” said Dr. Pamela Greenspon, pediatrician at Desert Valley Pediatrics and president of the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “We also need to make sure that safety concerns are addressed for children.”

Dr. Bruce Morgenstern, senior executive dean for clinical affairs at Roseman University, stressed, “It’s critical that we have the ability, if we really want to get to this thing that we call ‘herd immunity,’ that we can actually immunize children. We cannot and shouldn’t do it until children have been studied.”

We are currently in the very early stages of the clinical trials, so it’s difficult for pediatricians to say when this vaccine could be approved. Morgenstern hopes to get it in time for the next academic year.

In the meantime, doctors are urging families to continue to wear masks, social distance and wash hands frequently. They say while children are not at a higher risk of infection, they can still get the virus and spread it to others.

