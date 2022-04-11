LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s spring break, but instead of fun in the sun this week, some kids across the valley are home, recovering from the flu.

This is a later than normal flu season, and 8 News Now connected with a local pediatrician to find out what types of symptoms warrant a trip to the emergency room.

Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said the strain is hitting her office hard — in just one day, her practice treated 20 kids for the flu.

“A lot of them had high fevers, 102 to 104, runny nose, cough, wet cough, sore throats, body aches, and some headaches,” she said.

The flu typically peaks in December, January and February, but this is happening in mid-April, which is the result of what Dr. Wijesinghe called another ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Where certain viruses have been pushed into a different timeline, we’re all hopeful it will reset at some point,” she added.

Dr. Wijesinghe noted that while pediatricians are very good at handling the basics for flu treatment, such as ear infections, breathing treatments for children with asthma, and ordering chest x-rays if needed, she recommended that you rush to the emergency room if your child exhibits certain symptoms.

“Having a hard time breathing, turning blue, if their fevers are not controlled with proper doses of medicine, Motrin and Tylenol, depending on the age of your child, that would maybe warrant a visit to the ER, even in the middle of the night,” she said.

It’s important to remember tha secondary infections can take hold after someone has been diagnosed with the flu, like ear infections and pneumonia.