Local pastors keep social distancing in mind as churches move forward with Easter service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Easter Sunday is less than a week away, and church services are going to look a little different this year. This year churches have to get creative on how they can safely give their message to worshipers, in lieu of the coronavirus.

Joseph Guy is the lead pastor at Open Arms Community Church. He’s still planning to hold an in-person service this weekend for roughly 30 people.

“Nobody is going to be allowed into the sanctuary without their temperatures being taken,” Guy said. “They’re not going to be able to come in without gloves on, they’re not going to come in without using sanitation stations.”

Guy says chairs will be 6-feet apart, and donations will be primarily taken through the church’s website. When Metro Police was asked how they will enforce the ban on gatherings of ten or more people when it comes to church services, Metro said it was seeking guidance from the governor’s and attorney general’s offices.

There will also be a drive-in in the parking lot outside.

“We’re not asking people to do anything different than what they’re already doing,” Guy. “We all go to Walmart, Smith’s, Albertsons, and we’re taking even more precautions than those stores are.”

Pastor Godwin Azeke of Faith Life Family Church is offering a drive-in as well. Each car will be 10 feet apart, and communion will be offered in a pre-sealed container.

“Right now, we’ve adapted and are gathering in our homes as families and watching online. But for Easter, I’m convinced as a pastor, that we should come together,” Godwin Azeke, pastor, Faith Life Family Church. “We may not be able to touch one another, but we can still be in eyesight of each other and be in one place together.