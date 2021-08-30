Local pastor arrested on charges of lewdness with a minor

Local pastor, Fermin Rangel-Ramos, was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of lewdness with a minor. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives arrested Fermin Rangel-Ramos, 52, on multiple warrants related to the crime of lewdness with a minor. Now police are searching for more potential victims.

Rangel-Ramos was the presiding pastor at a church in the 3600 block of Vegas Drive, near Rancho, for more than 20 years. He was arrested Aug. 11 on two counts of lewdness with a child of 14 or 15 years old and three counts of first-degree open/gross lewdness.

According to online records, Rangel-Ramos has not posted bail and remains in custody, pending a preliminary hearing in November.

Detectives believe Rangel-Ramos may have additional victims who have not come forward. Anyone who may have been a victim is urged to contact Metro’s Sex Crimes Unit at 702-385-5555.