Local parents react as CCSD tables hybrid learning transition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After hours of discussion, Clark County School District leaders postponed a vote to transition to hybrid learning Thursday, citing a recent spike in COVID-19 numbers.

8 News Now spoke with local parents Jeffrey and Emily Balcom, who shared their thoughts on the virtual discussion.

“I think that they did the right thing by tabling the discussion,” Emily Balcom said, referring to CCSD’s decision to postpone.

The 205-page hybrid learning model, which was released to the public on Monday, would have gone into effect in January, with some staff going back to work in December.

However, due to Governor Steve Sisolak’s recent suggestion to stay home, a vote to move forward was tabled until further notice.

“For many families, realize I recognize their struggles,” Board President and District E Trustee Linda Brooks said. “But I also recognize this decision is too important to rush.”

“We need to have a plan where people are volunteering to go back,” Board Vice President and District G Trustee Linda Cavazos added. “Without worrying about losing their life.”

However, some were against the plan to avoid a vote Thursday. District B Trustee Chris Garvey specifically conveyed her disappointment.

“There is more work to be done,” Garvey said. “And if this board’s inability to make a decision has hampered that, then we are hurting our children even more.”

However, the Balcoms said while their children miss the social aspect of school, they don’t believe now is the time to make a definite decision.

“We couldn’t make a decision as parents,” Emily Balcom said. “Because as Dr. Jara says tonight, he doesn’t have a crystal ball.”

They told 8 News Now they are willing to hold off until they know their kids are safe.

“I think the best decision for parents and families and teachers is going to be the most informed decision,” Balcom concluded. “And we have to wait.”

CCSD Trustees did not decide on a future date for a vote, so it’s unclear when the hybrid plan will come up for discussion again.

