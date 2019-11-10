Local organizations provide many resources at Veterans Expo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ahead of Veterans Day, a number of resources came together this weekend for valley servicemen and women.

This year’s Veterans Expo at the Galleria Mall is put on by Humana and healthcare partners. More than 50 community service providers, VA benefits organizations, and nonprofits are on hand to assist active military and veterans of all ages and all branches of service.

They will be helping with things like insurance, medical issues, and even home buying.

The Expo continues Sunday at the Galleria mall, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.