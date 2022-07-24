LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SilverSummit Healthplan and the YMCA held a Back-to-School Pool Party and Health Fair Saturday, providing free supplies and and health screenings during the event.

More than 1,000 items were given away, including 500 backpacks with school supplies, 50 bicycles for kids, baby cribs, newborn toiletry kits, $25 gift cards, diaper packs and formula from Baby’s Bounty, and children’s books from the YMCA.

SilverSummit Healthplan and the YMCA held a Back-to-School Pool Party and Health Fair July 23, providing free supplies and and health screenings during the event. (Courtesy: SilverSummit Healthplan)

The event also featured massage therapists, haircuts, caricature artists, and food trucks.